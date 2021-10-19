Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Gets New TV Spot

Announced at E3 2021, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is only one week ahead of release day on October 26. Developed by Eidos-Montreal and published by Square Enix, a launch trailer was uploaded last week, giving fans a look at certain characters they hadn’t seen teased in the game before, such as Adam Warlock. Now, anyone who’s watched television the last few days has probably seen the title’s newest TV spot. While it’s mostly cinematic, it does highlight the Huddle–one of the core mechanics of the game.

Watch the TV spot here:

Players should be aware that despite the emphasis on teamwork, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a single-player title. Peter Quill aka Star-Lord will be the only character the player can control, while Gamora, Groot, Rocket, and Drax will be controlled by AI. As with certain similar titles, players can call out some specific commands in battle to change the other character’s actions. As a heavily story-based title, decisions made throughout the gameplay will impact relationships with other characters–however, there is only one ending. So don’t think about your choices too terribly hard.

Yesterday, the PC requirements for the game were unveiled. While the recommended build isn’t too incredibly demanding, the internet wasn’t pleased to see that 150 GB of storage space would be needed to download the title. There’s still one week left to sort through which games you’d like to uninstall to free up that space.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be released on October 26, 2021, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The Cloud Version of the game will be available on the Nintendo Switch in select regions on launch day. Preorders are now open and reserving a copy will get players an outfit pack filled with plenty of stylish throwback outfits for the Guardians.

