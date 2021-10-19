Pokemon Legends: Arceus Gets Creepy Found Footage Trailer

When describing the Pokemon franchise, the words ‘creepy’ or ‘horrifying’ generally wouldn’t come up in conversation. The series is filled with cute monsters and wholesome morals, inspiring kids to become Masters since 1996. However, The Pokemon Company International has decided that Halloween is coming a little early with a terrifying new trailer for the upcoming title Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The title, set to release in January 2022, will follow trainers in a bygone era of the Sinnoh region when it was known as the Hisui region. It will be an ancient prequel to the events of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl and looked–at least until now–to be an exciting, somewhat open-world title. Now, we’re not really sure what kind of atmosphere to expect.

Check out the found footage-type trailer here:

In the dark and shaky footage, we hear a researcher encountering and describing a mysterious Pokemon in an area called the Canalave Library. He states that the creature has fluffy white fur on its head and around its neck, as well as a red, swaying tail. Though almost mistaking it for a Growlithe or Vuplix, it seems to be neither of the two. Perhaps it will be up to players to make this discovery on their own–though we’re not sure if we’re up to to the chilling task.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will feature a 3D style reminiscent of areas in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. The game will also have an action order combat system, in which the order each creature attacks will depend on its moves and speed stats.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is scheduled to release on the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022. For those wanting a Pokemon fix a little sooner, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are hitting the Switch next month, on November 19. The original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl titles were released on the Nintendo DS in 2006.

