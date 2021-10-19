Splinter Cell Getting First Mainline Title in Eight Years

The most recent Splinter Cell title was released in 2013, the year words like ‘twerk’ and ‘selfie’ were introduced to the dictionary. With how quickly the world moves, it feels like it’s been far longer than eight years since we spent time with Sam Fisher. After Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist was released for the PlayStation 3, Wii U, PC, and Xbox 360, we said farewell for longer than intended. Today, it looks like Ubisoft is finally listening to desperate fans: a report from Video Games Chronicle states that a mainline PC title for the Splinter Cell series is currently in development. The report comes from two unknown individuals with inside knowledge of Ubisoft’s upcoming plans.

Lead development on the upcoming title is being handled by Ubisoft Montreal, the ones in charge for the first seven games in the Splinter Cell series, along with three others. While there is a small chance that the new game may be announced next year, it’s unclear just how far along the title is, and news outlets are waiting to hear back on confirmation from Ubisoft themselves.

In October, the company announced Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline. An obvious leap into the extremely popular battle-royale series taking over the world, the game was said to be a 100-player free-to-play shooter. Slated to start a closed technical test on October 14, this was delayed, though Ubisoft has not given a reason as to why. Though it hasn’t been explicitly stated, the negativity surrounding this upcoming title was probably enough to scare the company into submission–and hopefully rethink their strategy. Fans have been pleading for a new Splinter Cell title for years, and this new free-to-play shooter is yet another slap in the face to the community as a whole. Being deaf to the demands of your loyal consumer base is never a great strategy.

There’s no word on when this mysterious Splinter Cell game is coming, given that it’s still in early development. But if we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s that Sam Fisher always finds a way. A Netflix series has also been announced.

