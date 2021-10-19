Xbox Will Continue To Purchase Studios According To Phil Spencer

Microsoft is trying hard to make this latest generation of video game platforms a successful one. As a result, their strategy has changed up quite a bit from years prior. Instead of focusing on console units, the company is delivering an ecosystem. This comprises consoles, PC, and even mobile phones for cloud gaming. However, to further flesh out the exclusives they will have on hand, the Microsoft company has been on a bit of a buying spree.

This company has been acquiring studios, and it might have urged Sony to start picking up companies of their own. With Obsidian Entertainment, most might have assumed that this was a purchase to bring out some competitive RPGs. Perhaps a company that could rival exclusives similar to what Bethesda provides. However, it wasn’t long after that Microsoft went ahead and purchased Zenimax Media. That was a massive announcement that had everyone talking. Now Microsoft had the likes of Bethesda, Arkane Studios, and other big-name studios under their umbrella.

However, if you thought Microsoft was done picking up studios, you would be wrong. Recently Phil Spencer spoke with Wall Street Journal, where Apparently, Microsoft is not calling off the move to purchase new studios. Phil Spencer noted that Microsoft would continue to purchase studios they feel are a good fit and can make a deal. That’s big news alone as we know the company has the funds to back up some big purchases. But, of course, there’s no word as to what studio might be in talks with Microsoft now.

Phil Spencer did also state that Microsoft is not under any pressure to pick up studios. However, there’s no time limit so that it could happen at any moment. For Xbox fans, that might be great news. Although, for competitor platform fans, it may mean some cherished studios may no longer see games released on your preferred console. Regardless, it has been reported that Microsoft was looking for a studio in Japan, but so far, no acquisitions have been made.

