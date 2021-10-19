Payday 3 Details Confirmed To Come Out This Month

The Payday franchise is a big one. Fans have enjoyed these two video game installments. Likewise, the franchise recently hit its 10th anniversary, so what better to highlight the IP than by offering fans an insight into what’s next. Fortunately, that’s the thoughts of publisher Starbreeze Studios as well. Recently the studio has taken to the internet and provided a blog post alerting fans of the franchise’s anniversary and promises that details will come out this month for the next installment.

Payday is a series of heist games. Players will work together to perform different heists and attempt to escape the area with the goods. But, of course, you have law enforcement to worry about. Fans have been replaying some big scores for two video game installments. Now we’re getting ready for the next installment, Payday 3. We haven’t seen this game much at all. But we know it’s a project that Starbreeze Studios was hoping to see come out sometime within 2022 or 2023.

While we may have more than a year to wait before getting our hands on this game, Payday fans are likely interested in seeing what has changed from the previous two installments. We’re bound to see new features and mechanics outside of visual upgrades. This month starting on October 20, 2021, we’ll get some videos highlighting the ten years of Payday. One of those videos will be the legacy with Payday 3 and what’s beyond.

Of course, we will have to wait for the videos to release later this month and the promised livestream. By the end of it all, we might finally get some new details about Payday 3 and what the studio will be bringing out next for fans. Regardless, there could be a new sudden surge of players going back to replay these games after these videos come out. Although, chances are we’ll see the player base flock to Payday 3 when it’s readily available.

