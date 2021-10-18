Apex Legends Adding Titanfall 2’s Ash in Season 11

Although details on the upcoming Season 11 of Apex Legends are still hazy, news broke today that a certain familiar face will be making her way to the title in the near future. The next playable Legend will be none other than Ash from Titanfall 2, and fans of the title have been practically begging the developers to add her for years. While Apex Legends Legacy gave fans a Legend tied to Titanfall 2 in Valkyrie, this will be the first time a character from the Titanfall world is actually appearing in the free-to-play battle royale title. If that isn’t exciting enough, C.A.R. SMG will be arriving by her side.

Respawn Entertainment announced this exciting addition with a new Stories from the Outlands animation, revealing the reason why Ash is deciding to join the Apex Games:

In the video, we see Horizon shuffling through Ash’s tumultuous memories as she seeks answers regarding her son. Instead, she unlocks certain memories which Ash plans to use for her own benefit. The video also teases Ash’s weapon–an electric sword, similar to the one her Titan uses in Titanfall 2. It may not be clear what her motives are for joining the games, but the video makes it clear that she has plenty of issues needing to be dealt with. Along with this news, Season 11 has also been given a title: Escape. It will arrive on October 21, so only a few more days to wait!

Apex Legends is available to download on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and supports cross-platform play. It will be released on iOS and Android devices in 2022. Currently, the Halloween event is spooking things up, and a recent update has also added character-driven story events within battle royale content. It’s an odd strategy for the title, but definitely worth a try if you’re a dedicated lore-hound.

