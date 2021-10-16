Is the Disney Star Wars Game Announcement The Mandalorian?

Recently, there have been rumors that a new Star Wars game will be announced by Disney. This week, Disney and Lucasfilm have partnered to announce the “Bring Home the Bounty” campaign, which promises newly released merchandise and Star Wars inspired products on a weekly basis for the rest of 2021. The campaign goes into December which lines up with the rumors that Disney will be announcing the new Star Wars game then. The graphic for week 10 of the new campaign shows a video game controller which further hints that the new Star Wars game could be in the works. Could this game be a possible AAA Mandalorian game?

Test footage of a Mandalorian game leaked back in August 2021. The footage depicted a menu with Grogu holding the round knob he often steals from the cockpit of the Razor Crest. It also showed some gameplay of Mando shooting Stormtroopers and traveling through an Empire-looking ship. The footage looked incredibly exciting. The idea of a shooting-based, story-driven Star Wars game with Mando and Grogu as the leads is tantalizing.

A December announcement for a Mandalorian game fits perfectly with the premiere date of Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett, Disney’s next venture into live-action Star Wars for TV, releasing December 29th. The hype is real for the upcoming series and the premiere would only increase anticipation with the knowledge of an upcoming bounty hunter game on the way.

If week 10 of “Bring Home the Bounty” fails to answer speculation over a possible Mandalorian game, there are other possibilities. With the success of Jedi Fallen Order, a rumored sequel is in the works from EA. This campaign could be the perfect excuse to finally announce a release date to the sequel of the much-loved first installment. Of course, there is also the long-awaited LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga which has been known about for ages, yet still doesn’t have a date besides “Spring 2022″. Hopefully, the leaked Mandalorian game is as real as it seems and gets an announcement in December.