Animal Crossing: New Horizons First Paid DLC Announced

During last month’s Nintendo Direct stream, it was announced that an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct would be coming in October, featuring 20 minutes of announcements regarding the beloved title. How many announcements? Those who have played the game extensively, sadly, weren’t expecting much. Today will go down in history as the day Nintendo earned the trust of Animal Crossing fans back because that 20-minute presentation was jam-packed with content. Everything fans wanted is back–missing characters, additional items, more content. A free update coming November 5 will change the face of the game forever. On top of that, the game announced its first paid DLC content, titled Happy Home Paradise.

For those who have been playing Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp (because of New Horizon‘s lack of options thus far), you’ll be pleased to see the return of Lottie in the paid DLC expansion. For $24.99, players will get the chance to travel to an archipelago to design various vacation homes for different villagers–to their exact specifications, of course. Islands will have different themes, and a building mode will make putting paths and fencing down much easier. (Can we have that on our regular islands, please?) Other features will also be available, such as making specific villagers roommates, the ability to build schools and restaurants, and an app allowing you to check out other designers’ work, similar to the Dream Island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The last major free Animal Crossing update will be coming to the game on November 5, 2021, and will add a number of fan-requested items and characters, including Brewster and The Roost coffee shop. Other free additions include sea tours, updated maximum storage, cooking, new hairstyles, new fencing, updates to Nooks Cranny’s inventory, the addition of Gyroids, and villager visits to player homes. Basically, Nintendo blew it out of the water today.

Source