Genshin Impact Players Can Now Track Primogems and Mora

Genshin Impact players have had a question on their mind–just how many free Primogems do you get? A new feature on the HoYoLab mobile app is putting an end to the mystery, with the company describing the new addition as a way to “check the amount of Primogems and Mora that you have obtained in the last three months and how you obtained them.” Just log in and you’re ready to go. In the future, the company has mentioned that it may extend the three-month time span in the future to match up with the in-game Wish tracker, but no announcement has been made regarding that quite yet.

Players will finally be able to see if their Primogems came from mail rewards, events, activities, exploration, or from something else. By opening the details page, players can see the exact minute when they obtained each Primogem and Mora. Coming from the official source, it’s nice to see that the developers are aware of what the player base is after. This may not be completely accurate, as it doesn’t account for the individual Acquainted and Intertwined Fates given out, but it’s in the ballpark at least. Primogems are earned easily by doing Daily Commissions, while Mora can be earned by completing quests or defeating in-game challenges or bosses.

Genshin Impact is currently available to play on Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. It is set to release on the Nintendo Switch in the future, although an exact date has not been specified. The 2.2 update was released on October 13, and included the new character Thoma, along with the final location in the six major islands of Inazuma. It also added DualSense controller support for PC players and Horizon Zero Dawn‘s Aloy as a limited-time playable character. The game is currently celebrating its one-year anniversary.

