Metroid Dread Bug That Prevents Players From Finishing The Game Is Being Addressed Soon

The latest big hit for the Nintendo Switch console platform is Metroid Dread. This video game has been something fans waited on for quite a while. We knew that Metroid was coming to the Nintendo Switch at some point. After all, it was a few years ago that we got Metroid Prime 4’s big reveal. While that game is still seemingly in limbo, we instead have Metroid Dread to tie us over. Fans have been loving this game, and it shows from sales records alone.

However, it does look like there is one major problem for some gamers. It seems that a bug can prevent players from finishing the game. According to reports online, the game will get a black screen error if they destroy a door with a map marker. That isn’t very pleasant, especially if you’re towards the end of the game. Nevertheless, Metroidvania titles are full of exploration, so it’s not surprising that some gamers are coming across this bug quite a bit. To prevent this error from popping up, you will want to remove the marker on the door.

Still, you can imagine quite a few players were confused about what was causing this issue. Fortunately, the error is not something that will critically damage your game save. Everything will be intact after the error pops up. Of course, with that said, there is plenty of work going on behind the scenes to address this bug. We’re not sure just when exactly the update will roll out, but Nintendo does plan to bring a fix soon.

This update should come out within the month. That will help future players going through this game without finding the error popping up. Furthermore, if you haven’t picked up Metroid Dread, you can check out our Before You Buy coverage in the video embedded above. Now that Metroid Dread is out, more players are starting to wonder on what happened with Metroid Prime 4? As we all know, the game is still being developed, but we haven’t seen it in quite a while.

