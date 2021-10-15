Deathloop First Major Update Is Now Available

Deathloop was one of the significantly anticipated FPS games coming out into the marketplace this year. Developed under Arkane Studios, the game was unveiled before Microsoft acquired Arkane. Despite being owned under Microsoft, the company was able to keep their original exclusive deal and allowed Deathloop to be a timed exclusive on the PlayStation 5 console platform, alongside PC. As a result, players can now enjoy Deathloop’s first significant update to the game, which addresses several attributes to the title.

Announced through the Bethesda blog, the update rolled out on the PlayStation 5 for 5 GB while the PC platforms will have to fetch over 11 GB. With this, the blog post mentions that Arkane Studios had made several improvements to the gameplay experience, camera smoothness, and NPC behaviors. Although, there are some differences between the two platforms regarding what content was adjusted in the game.

We’ll offer both official patch notes updates for both platforms below. However, the main focus here is that there are several adjustments across the board. For example, you’ll find that NPC pathing and reactions to the player have been improved while there were fixes to different glitches that occurred, such as assassinations when playing Julianna. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 players, in particular, will find that the game has improved the vibrations on the DualSense controller.

This seems to be a decent first update for Deathloop. If you haven’t played the game yet, we suggest checking out our Before You Buy coverage in the video embedded above. However, you will want to note that the Before You Buy video highlights the game as we received it. Gameplay and reflections on the title are before this significant update release.

PlayStation 5 Patch Notes

Added HDR calibration screen to UI options

Improved performance and stability when ray tracing is turned on

Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player

Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)

Improved the content of PS5 Activities & Game Help systems

Improved vibrations on DualSense controller

Improved audio mix quality

Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks behavior for both Colt and Julianna players

Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” trophies

Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose ‘no’ on confirmation

Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna

Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests

Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna

Julianna’s actions no longer directly unlock trophies for Colt

Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt

Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)

PC Patch Notes

Fixed issues that were causing dropped frames and hitches in camera movement

Added support for Nvidia DLSS

Added support for Sony DualSense controller audio

Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)

Improved performance and stability, especially with ray tracing

Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player

Improved audio mix quality

Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks for both Colt and Julianna players

Fixed issue with mouse wheel. Using the mouse wheel to switch between weapons will now work properly and will not cause weapons to be dropped.

Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” achievements

Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose ‘no’ on confirmation

Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna

Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests

Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna

Julianna’s actions will no longer directly unlock achievements for Colt

Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt

Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)

