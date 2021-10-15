New World Players Are Hoping Mob Spawns Are Addressed Soon

If you enjoy MMORPGs, then chances are you might have been diving into one of the more anticipated releases this year, New World. This is Amazon’s latest video game release and one that seems to be doing quite well. Of course, there are flaws in some players’ eyes, but what MMORPG doesn’t have something that developers can build up on? In New World, players have been enjoying the game for a little bit now. However, that doesn’t mean there are no bugs for the developers to fix.

One of the bugs that are becoming a problem for players is random mob spawns that spawn way too many enemies. There’s been reports and videos surfacing online of multiple bosses being generated, which makes the game near impossible to get through. Meanwhile, when you have so many enemies spawn in, resources take a hit, and you can get some horrible lag. But, of course, there is already an update to address one spawn that’s proving to bring too many enemy types into the game.

Although, it looks like there are reports of other areas suffering from the same issue. That’s a bit of a bummer for New World fans. Likewise, the developers have been working quite a bit to address the different problems with the game. It wasn’t long ago that we saw Amazon bulk up servers to handle the number of players joining the game. Now there is more focus on the gameplay. While the studio is working on getting this game working perfectly, players are reporting away on the different problems they are coming up with online.

Still, even with all these issues popping up, it doesn’t look like the game is suffering. This has been a popular MMORPG since its release. Of course, the real test will be how well the game holds up over the coming months. Likewise, hopefully, post-launch content will keep players sticking around for the long haul. In the meantime, if you haven’t picked up this game on the PC platform, you can check out our Before You Buy video coverage on the title in the video embedded above.

