Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct Scheduled For Today

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was teased during September’s Nintendo Direct. It didn’t unveil much of anything outside of teasing Brewster. However, what the Nintendo Direct video upload did showcase is the fact that there is an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct scheduled for this month. Today we get to see the reveal happen, and it’s set to take place at 10:00 AM ET. Of course, you can catch the stream in the video embedded above. Otherwise, you can go to Nintendo’s official YouTube page here.

Overall, we know that this new Nintendo Direct for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be about twenty minutes long. During this video highlight, players will get a look at what’s coming to the game next month in November of 2021. With that said, there’s already plenty of fans holding out hope on several new additions coming to the game. After all, we’ll likely get more than just Brewster and their coffee shop revealed in this game.

Instead, we’ll also likely get some seasonal content updates hitting the game. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was one of the biggest video game hits during 2020, so there’s already a massive community of players out there. However, it should be interesting to see what else the folks over at Nintendo ends up bringing into the game at this point to keep players’ attention along with recapturing those that have dropped the game.

If you somehow missed the game when it first launched, Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a big release in March of 2020. That was around the time where most of us were enduring quarantine orders and forced to stay indoors. While things are not back to the norm of pre-2020, this was an excellent game to escape the new reality, so many of us were facing. In the video embedded below, you can check out more about the game and our thoughts in our Before You Buy coverage.