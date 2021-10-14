Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Announces New Class

On October 13, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is getting a massive new update, adding a new class, new gameplay-based reward system, and new end-game challenge. The SEGA title has over 9 million players globally and the free-to-play online action RPG has continued to impress since its release in June 2021. The original Phantasy Star Online 2 title was released in Japan in 2012, while New Genesis is a massively updated game set in the same universe.

The new Bouncer class has been one of the most requested by the title’s player base. This extremely nimble close to mid-range combat class will let players use Soaring Blades and Jet Boots as weapons. Characters will be able to do battle with both Techniques and Photon Arts as well, and certain attacks will need to be learned by training with Deirdre in Central City. The Bouncer class can also bring down strong enemies with Physical and Elemental Downs much quicker than other classes.

Also included with the new update is the Mission Pass NGS reward system. This will give players a way to earn certain useful and cosmetic items by completing in-game tasks. Season 1 will be available through November 10, with each season offering a new lineup of rewards.

End-game content is getting a buff with Yellow and Purple Battledia quests, which can be completed in groups of up to four players. Purple quests are particularly difficult, with rewards varying based on how many enemies are defeated during a certain time limit. Depending on how well a player does, they can earn gear upgrades or snag rare armor and weapon drops.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is free-to-play worldwide for Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. In Japan, it is also available on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The title has been given a 7/10 by IGN, who praised the game’s visuals, online capabilities, gameplay, and overall story, but criticized (rightfully) the use of microtransactions throughout.

