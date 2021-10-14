Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Achievements Already Leaked

Rumors began swirling last week about the possibility of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas (finally) being remastered for newer consoles. Rockstar was quick to confirm the rumors as truth, and already, achievements for the games have already leaked online. The results were posted to the GTA forums, and it looks like each game will have between 40-50 to unlock.

A personal favorite is based on the now-classic “here we go again” meme, only attainable by starting a new game after completing GTA: San Andreas 100%. The ‘Bull in a China Shop’ achievement in Vice City asks players to cause over $1,000,000 in property damage, while the ‘Metrosexual’ achievement in San Andreas requires players to spend $6,969 on clothes, hair, and tattoos. Nice.

Though not many concrete details are known about the game yet, rumors stemming from a certain retailer listing have the title listed at $60 for last-gen consoles and a full $70 for current-gen. This might be a placeholder, and if the titles look brand new, we wouldn’t mind. Without checking out some actual gameplay footage, it’s impossible to know whether we should be offended by this heft price tag quite yet.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is rumored to be in active development for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Despite not having a solid release date yet, Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas have been released from digital storefronts ahead of this updated title, so we hope it’s soon. Rockstar has also announced that the titles will come to both iOS and Android in early 2022. The most recent rumor claims that the titles won’t be here until December, and only on previous-gen consoles until next year. Again, these are just rumors, so don’t cross your fingers for a Christmas release quite yet.

Source