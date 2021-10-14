Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone Is A New Extraction Mode

There was plenty of fans out there that said Battlefield 2042 needed a battle royale game mode. However, that doesn’t look like it will happen with this installment, or at least not happening at launch. With that said, there is a new game mode that was unveiled today called Hazard Zone. This is a new extraction-type game mode that will put players in a PvPvE experience. It’s another competitive multiplayer game mode that pins teams of players against each other in the various maps found within the game.

In Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone, the name of the game here is to gather up data drives. Teams of players will drop into the map along with various NPC forces. It’s here that you’ll need to uncover where the drives are and gather as many as you can. However, it’s a hostile environment with only one life, so knowing when to move on a drive and when to attack an opposing force is pretty crucial. However, it’s not all about collecting the drives. Once you have the drives, it’s essential to get out of the map.

There are two extraction points, and players will need to determine how long they can stay on the map. With a destructive storm coming, you’ll have a limited amount of time to wander around for drives. When you have enough and are done gambling with the storm, other teams, and NPCs, you’ll need to rush towards an extraction point to get out safely.

This might not replace some players’ battle royale game mode, but it should hopefully keep those interested in Battlefield 2042 sticking around. With that said, Battlefield 2042 is not far off, so players don’t have to wait very long before they can get their hands on the game. Currently, the game is set to launch on November 19, 2021. When the title releases, you can expect it for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

