Fortnite Players Are Given Control On What Weapon Gets Added Into The Game

Fortnite is a massively popular video game title, and it shouldn’t come to much surprise that there is always something new coming into the mix. Epic Games continues to find something new to keep the game fresh. However, the latest bit of new content is the result of players. Epic Games have been providing players with different votes to cast. The result is something new coming out into the gameplay. Currently, the latest poll is based around two specific weapons which may bring out.

There are two guns available right now to pick up. Players can vote on either the Assault Combat Rifle or the Assault SMG. The winner between the two will get dropped into the game. While details about the two weapons are scarce, Epic Games did note that players will have to get used to either gun. Both are powerhouses, and as a result, there is a good amount of kickback. Overall, those that grab this weapon should expect some recoil, but those that master the weaponry should see some massive damage numbers.

The War Effort continues. You can now vote for the Combat Assault Rifle or Combat SMG to aid the fight against the Sideways.



Two high-powered weapons that are second to none in an expert's hands.

We’re not sure just how long we’ll start seeing these votes last before Epic Games takes away player choice. But, with that said, it doesn’t seem like the game is finding any problems turning out new content. We’re currently in the Halloween season, and Fortnite has already seen some new content brought into the mix. One of which is the character skin of Rick Grimes, from the hit AMC network television series, The Walking Dead.

I’m sure that we don’t need to tell you that Fortnite is readily available on just about everything. However, what you won’t find Fortnite on are the iOS platforms. It looks like this could be something Epic Games will be dealing with for the next five years because of the back and forth legal battles with Apple. It was rumored that to make up for the loss of revenue, we may see some feature film releases coming out based around the Fortnite IP.

