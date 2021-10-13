The Last of Us HBO Series Set Photos Released

A new photo from the set of The Last of Us, set to premiere on HBO, is giving fans a solid look at Pedro Pascal as Joel. Courtesy of Kristin Raworth on Twitter, the image shows the star in a black mask while on set in Canada. What has fans most excited is Pascal’s outfit, which looks eerily close to Joel’s outfit in the first The Last of Us title.

Pedro Pascal (Joel) on the set today.



📸 @KristinRaworth pic.twitter.com/iqk3quLANw — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 13, 2021

So far, HBO has only officially released an official teaser image for the upcoming series. Though it isn’t much to go by, the actors portraying Ellie and Joel looked perfect–from the back, anyway. This new Twitter image may be blurry, but the big Joel energy is there. This isn’t the first leak from the show’s set, with recent updates to The Last of Us Updates Twitter feed showing a number of locations decked out and looking exactly how they were portrayed in the game. While live-action adaptations don’t always have the best track record, The Last of Us might surprise us yet.

The Last of Us on HBO doesn’t have an exact release date yet, though the year 2022 has been thrown around by members of the show’s staff in the past. Filming is well underway, and it’s possible that Joel and Ellie will be hitting TV screens sooner rather than later. The first season has been rumored to have 10 episodes, and will closely follow the original 2013 game. Bella Ramsay will be playing Ellie.

The Last of Us was originally released for the PlayStation 3 in 2013, and became a smash hit, selling over 1.3 million copies in its first week. The Last of Us Part II was released for the PlayStation 4 in June 2020 and currently holds the record for most Game of the Year awards.

Source