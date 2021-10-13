Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Gives Players A Number To Call

Rocksteady Studios is known for the incredible Batman Arkham franchise. However, since they left the franchise, the studio worked on another DC Comics video game release. Their next extensive installment is Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Unfortunately, we don’t have a ton of information about this game quite yet. So far, we only had one trailer to highlight the title when it was first announced. But the marketing team is working on getting the game out into the public attention.

The latest attempt to get people talking about this game is a simple phone call. The official Twitter account for the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League provides followers with a number to call. That number is +1 (310) 564-7047. When you call that number, you get an automated message from Agent Amanda Waller, who tells you that you’ve given plenty of gear to take out the Justice League. Right now, she doesn’t care how you do it, but that the job is just taken care of.

+1 (310) 564-7047 — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) October 12, 2021

Furthermore, you can also text the number, which will provide players with another response from Amanda Waller. At any rate, this is a new attempt to get people talking about the game, and it should tie some fans over. This weekend we should be getting some announcements regarding the game during the DC fandom event. Multiple games are likely to show up during this event, but just what will be unveiled remains to be seen.

So far, the trailer showcased right now for the game has the Suicide Squad, which is made up of Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark having to take out Brainiac and his minions. However, you soon find that Superman is somehow tied in on this, which means the Justice League may be the group’s next target. For now, we know that this game is coming to the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, we don’t have a release date outside of 2022.

