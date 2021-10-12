Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone Mode to be Unveiled Thursday

Battlefield 2042 has been in the news for the last few weeks. As we approach the game’s launch day on November 19, the open beta quickly became a playground for hackers and was plagued by graphical issues, even on the PlayStation 5. However, there were plenty of happy players despite this, and to get more dedicated soldiers ready to jump into the fight, DICE will be unveiling a trailer for Battlefield 2042‘s new Hazard Mode on October 14. Described as “an all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game-type,” a datamine of the private tech playtest has hinted that the mode will be heavily inspired by Battlestate Games’ Escape from Tarkov. We’re happy to see something fresh and new in this new Battlefield installment, especially something adding more difficulty.

A teaser trailer for the actual Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone reveal trailer has been uploaded to YouTube:

Details from said datamine include players battling a slew of AI enemies to reach specific extraction points without losing their already-collected loot. This loot can be stored or sold to other players, and when players die in a match they will lose everything, including all equipment. Certain bits of data imply that players will be able to call in reinforcements, with certain boss spawns serving as additional objectives meant to serve up additional rewards. Players will be able to leave the Hazard Zone by using specific zones marked on the map, and if a player misses the helicopter, this will mean a failed extraction of the loot. We’ll just have to tune in on October 14 to get the full–and official–details.

Battlefield 2042 is scheduled to release on November 19, 2021, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The recent open beta has seen a fair amount of criticism regarding various bugs and graphical issues on both PC and console. As we would expect, the game has already begun attracting a specifically terrible kind of player as well.

