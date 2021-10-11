God of War Ragnarok Fans Note Unique Detail on Atreus’ Quiver

2022’s God of War Ragnarok is the most anticipated game at the moment, according to the 2020 Golden Joystick Awards, and the official PlayStation blog. The anticipation has more dedicated fans desperate for more news prior to the title’s release sometime in 2022, and upon replaying the most recent September trailer, one fan, in particular, has found a fascinating detail on Atreus’ quiver. The incredibly high levels of detail in 2018’s God of War still have game fans talking, with everything from the environmental details to the dialogue being highly praised. With a world feeling so alive, it’s worth taking the time to look at every branch and every facial expression–and looking at a now-older Atreus revealed something particularly heartwarming.

Twitter user @BT_BlackThunder recently pointed out a small detail on Atreus’ quiver: carved into the leather is what looks to be a simple stick-figure drawing of Atreus and Kratos’ journey to the top of the mountain in the previous God of War game. It’s tiny and nearly impossible to miss while watching the trailer, also being somewhat obstructed from view by other pieces of fabric. Looking close, however, it seems that the smaller figure is carrying a bow, and we’d like to think that the game designers threw this Easter egg in for fans to chew on until more news is released. Let the speculation continue!

OMG! There's a doodle of Atreus and Kratos journey to the top of the mountain 🏔️ on his quiver 🥺😭

This is so adorable! #GodOfWarRagnarok #GodofWar pic.twitter.com/t38kH8yIcs — OBlackThunderO  (@BT_BlackThunder) October 7, 2021

Combat in God of War Ragnarok will ask more of the player, with enemies far less easy to predict and with a larger emphasis on trial-and-error in new battle situations. The environment will also play a larger part in the gameplay, as Kratos can use more items and areas to his advantage.

God of War Ragnarok still doesn’t have a concrete release date, but the title is set to hit PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles in 2022.

Source