Call of Duty: Vanguard Trailer Reveals Story, Cast

Ahead of the title’s November 5 launch, Activision has released a story trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard, which also includes more about the game’s characters. This will be the eighteenth installment in the Call of Duty series, and the fifth game in the World War II collection of titles, following Call of Duty: WWII in 2017.

Check out the trailer below:

The single-player narrative of Call of Duty: Vanguard will take place on four different frontlines of World War II: the Pacific War, the Western Front, the Eastern Front, and the North African campaign. Developers have noted that emphasis will be placed on giving players multiple points of view revealing the origin of the special forces as they fight through the war in different locations. The main characters of the campaign are a collection of international Allied soldiers, and players will be able to control all of them instead of choosing one. These characters consist of a pilot, a demolitions expert, a sniper, and more to come. The antagonist of the title is the German Heinrich Freisinger, director of the Gestapo attempting to reform the Nazi party.

The game’s multiplayer will launch with 20 total maps, with the popular cooperative Zombies mode returning in Vanguard as well. At this weekend’s New York Comic Con, a Call of Duty: Vanguard comic book was officially announced releasing November 5. Writers include Sam Maggs, Stephen Rhodes, Brent Friedman, and Tochi Onyebuchi. The art for the book was done by Piotr Kowalski and Brad Simpson.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released on November 5, 2021, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Last month’s beta was a bit of a mess, filled to the brim with cheaters and scammers. Hopefully, this is an issue that will be fixed before next month’s full launch. Sledgehammer Games also agreed to “nerf the sun” and “remove dognados” before release, if those things are concerning you.

