Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Attracting Hackers

Given that Battlefield 2042 will be multiplayer-only, it’s important that players follow the rules. Last month, EA and DICE released the official Battlefield Community Charter, filled with basic rules of decency expected of every player. One \ point stresses that players shouldn’t use any cheats or exploits and always play fair, an obvious and reasonable request for those in the community. Despite this good-faith attempt to infuse some manners into the community, the Battlefield 2042 beta that launched this Wednesday is already filled to the brim with hackers, despite EA DICE’s statements regarding the title’s advanced anti-cheat system.

Plenty of footage has popped up on message boards and forums across the web showing players using wallhacks, player location data, aimbots, radar data, and other more traditional means of cheating. This footage was taken just one day after the beta was released, implying that these more traditional Battlefield hacks work in 2042 without any issue. The beta is using the highly trusted third-party anti-hacking service Easy Anti-Cheat, also currently being used in popular titles like Apex Legends, Fortnite, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, New World, and more. The hacks these players are using are more rudimentary, and it’s possible that they are being banned for the offenses–the software typically waits to ban a hacker in a way that keeps them from realizing how their hacks are recognized. Anti-Cheat also collects data over time, so maybe these players will get a dose of justice in the end. EA DICE hasn’t made any comment on the footage.

The Community Charter released last month stated that breaking the rules will result in a scale of different consequences, from temporary bans to permanent termination of a player’s EA account as a whole.

The open beta for Battlefield 2042 is now available until October 9. The exclusively multiplayer full title will release on November 19, 2021, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

