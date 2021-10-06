Far Cry 6 Alternate Ending Lets Players Forgo the Revolution

Today is our last day living in a world without Far Cry 6 and its cockfighting minigame. Like past games in the chaotic series, this installment has a story chock-full of intrigue and drama, seeing Dani Rojas on the tough path to revolution. However, if like myself that sounds like a little bit too much effort, there is a way to completely circumvent the entire story. That’s right, the elusive alternate ending is back in Far Cry 6, a tradition beginning back in Far Cry 4 and discovered by those with zenlike patience. Finding this one will also give players a hidden trophy and allow them to rocket towards the ending credits. (Spoilers ahead, beware!)

As expected with the gaming community, loads of Far Cry 6 footage is already online, alternative ending included. After completing one of the early missions on the first island, Dani will snag a boat in an effort to get the hell out of Yara. Basically, if you want to surrender from the get-go, you’re able to. Make that dictator somebody else’s problem! If you decide to take this path less traveled, you’ll unlock a special scene of Dani chilling on a beach in Miami a few months later, along with a radio report indicating that the civil war in Yara has ended and Anton Castillo is still the untouchable dictator.

Regarding the lifespan of the new release, a roadmap for DLC content has already been released through 2022, along with a much-anticipated Stranger Things crossover. Also coming is a crossover with Dani Trejo and plenty of Special Operations missions. Those with the Season Pass will allow users to play as past Far Cry villains Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed, as these evil characters traverse their own bizarre backstories.

Far Cry 6 is scheduled to launch tomorrow, October 7, 2021, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Don’t worry–compared to past games, this one promises to have plenty of endgame content sure to keep you busy far after the credits roll.

