Shin Megami Tensei V Previews Demon Pisaca in New Video

Do we really need an individual trailer for the over 200 demons in the upcoming JRPG Shin Megami Tensei V? Not really. Are we happy that Atlus and the developers care enough to devote so much time to share their creations with us one by one? Absolutely. Ahead of release next month, a new trailer featuring the demon Pisaca has been uploaded to the official Atlus YouTube channel, and despite being an absolute horror to look at, he’s sure to be a helpful beast on the battlefield. This demon made his first appearance in Megami Tensei II on the Famicom way back in 1990.

For a little background on this hideous thing: Pisacas are creatures who feast on corpses, prefer dark spaces, and have the ability to become invisible. They also have the ability to possess human beings who, as one would expect, instantly become afflicted with a number of illnesses and often go insane. If you were going to have a nice sleep tonight, I’ve potentially just ruined that for you.

For those unfamiliar with the Shin Megami Tensei V story, here is a brief synopsis courtesy of Atlus:

“When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonist’s walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconcious. He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da’at…but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being neither human or demon: a Nahobino. With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da’at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protanogist must forge his own path in a battle beween light and dark to dictate the fate of the world.”

Shin Megami Tensei V is scheduled to release on the Nintendo Switch in Japan on November 11, with a worldwide release coming only a day later on November 12, 2021. This will be the first main Shin Megami Tensei title to be released following 2013’s Shin Megami Tensei IV for the Nintendo DS.

