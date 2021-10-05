Ghost Recon Frontline Announced as a Free-to-Play Title

Fans of Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon franchise, rejoice! Announced today, Ghost Recon Frontline, the newest entry to the franchise is a free-to-play first-person shooter with a heavy focus on player-versus-player action. What does that heavy focus look like? Well, how does support for 100-plus players sound? If all of this has you pumped up, you may not have to wait long, as testing begins next week in select territories. The game is being developed by Ubisoft Bucharest, which also developed the HAWX titles, as well as other Tom Clancy games. Frontline also showcases the push to combine the best parts of the two-decades-old Ghost Recon franchise with the current battle royale boom.

The free title will offer a number of different game modes, but the company is highlighting one specifically: Expedition, a PvP mode featuring over one hundred players facing off in teams of three. Rather than simply trying to shoot down enemies as fast as possible, players will be expected to work together to complete unique and dynamic objectives around a giant open-world map. Expect plenty of diversity in the landscape of the world, as the island locale of Drakemoor is home to a wide variety of different biomes.

As expected, there will be a massive arsenal to choose from, and players won’t have one single path to achieving victory. There will be an ability to alter the battlefield itself by calling in auto-turrets and vehicles. Sniper towers will even be available via airdrops!

Frontline will feature different player classes, known as contractors. While these haven’t been fully explained, three have been hinted to be appearing at launch: support, assault, and scout. The game will follow a seasonal update model.

Ghost Recon Frontline doesn’t yet have a concrete release date, but those in Europe will be able to try the PC version of the game on October 14, 2021. In the future, Frontline will also be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia.

