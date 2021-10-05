Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Rumor Mentions Kojima

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, released in 2004 for the PlayStation 2, remains of the most beloved titles in the series to date. Beyond that, it has often been called one of the best games of all time, winning various accolades upon release, from Best Story to Best New Character. In 2016, fans started to get excited for a remake, only to find out that the title would be returning in the form of a pachinko machine–not exactly what gets western players excited. A new rumor leaked from Millia A, a self-professed industry analyst keeping an eye on Konami, has now stated that Hideo Kojima is reportedly set to consult on the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

The claim is quick to stress that Hideo Kojima is not currently actively working on a Metal Gear Solid project, rather that he is involved in a consulting role only. This still bodes well for the possible project, giving it a sense of credibility previously lacking. Konami president Hideki Hayakawa reportedly stated that the Snake Eater remake stands a much better chance of selling well with the original director, producer, and designer attached to the project in some way. Let’s all pause for a moment and think about how incredibly talented Kojima is, please.

Rumored to be developing the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake would be Virtuous, a Singapore-based port studio. This leak came earlier this month, along with the supposed revelation that Konami has been outsourcing work to other studios much more than it has in the past. The same report also leaked possible Silent Hill games coming in the future, also managed by external studios.

It’s unclear what the future holds, but while we wait for more Snake Eater news, we can at least look forward to the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie starring Oscar Isaac as our favorite gruff protagonist Solid Snake. It’s something!

In lieu of waiting years for the update, Metal Gear Solid 3 is certainly still worth playing on the PlayStation 2.

