Halo Infinite Campaign Gets Praised By Xbox GM

There are quite a few iconic exclusives for the Microsoft Xbox brand. However, the most recognizable exclusive IP might be Halo. The game franchise has been around since the first Xbox console launch and continues to thrive today. We’re gearing up for the launch of 343 Industries Halo Infinite, but for fans that wanted to see more campaign footage, it’s been a dry spell. Instead, the studio has been focusing its time on the free-to-play multiplayer component.

With that said, that doesn’t mean 343 Industries doesn’t have plans to bring out more campaign footage. We’re bound to see more in upcoming marketing materials to hype up the game launch. Although, there is one person who had a chance to sit down and play the campaign recently. That’s Xbox GM, Aaron Greenberg. Responding to another fan who was excited over the gameplay during a recent flight, Aaron Greenberg answered that he had the chance to spend some time on the campaign this past Friday.

Same here Benji, got to play some campaign on Friday and been smiling all weekend! — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) October 3, 2021

While the Xbox GM couldn’t offer any details about the game, he noted that this campaign had him smiling all weekend. That will hopefully translate to a positive gameplay experience for fans. Most might say the previous entry from 343 Industries, Halo 5: Guardians didn’t quite hit the standards fans had placed on the game. Likewise, the initial campaign reveal footage was not something that had fans all that thrilled either. The extensive campaign reveal had left fans disappointed with how the game looked.

Ultimately, the studio decided to postpone the game launch. Instead of releasing alongside the launch of the Xbox Series X/S platforms, the game was pushed into this year. Now we know that the plans are to get Halo Infinite out on December 8, 2021. When the game launches, you can expect it on the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

