Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Adds Sora As The Final DLC Character

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans were waiting on the next DLC character reveal. It was announced last month during the Nintendo Direct that the final character invitation was sent out. While the Nintendo Direct didn’t offer details about who the character would be, today’s presentation finally unveiled them. Kingdom Hearts’ Sora will be added to the roster later this month. For now, you can check out the reveal for Sora in the video embedded above.

With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, players were given a massive roster of characters to fight with. Each game has quite an iconic collection of characters as is. However, with the latest installment, Nintendo wanted to give players every character featured in past Super Smash Bros. video game installments. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough. Nintendo then offered more characters to be added into the mix through DLC. These invitations brought over all kinds of different iconic video game characters into the fold, but we knew that wasn’t going to last forever.

Today the final character was unveiled, and that’s Sora from Kingdom Hearts. During the presentation, Masahiro Sakurai, the game director behind Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, revealed that Sora came out as the most requested character to be added into the game after a poll was taken years ago. So those fans’ requests are finally answered. Like previous presentations for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the video showcased Sora and a few of his abilities along with his attributes. For instance, Sora is an incredibly lightweight character, and he’ll come with his iconic blade to fight off opponents.

Visually, the character will come dressed as it was in the first Kingdom Hearts video game, but players can use some alternative costumes. These include costumes from his appearance in other Kingdom Hearts video games. Currently, fans who want to try Sora out for themselves will have to wait until he’s readily available on October 18, 2021.

