Halo Infinite Battle Pass Leak Unveils Halo Reach Cosmetics

Halo fans are anxiously awaiting the launch of Halo Infinite. This game was meant to launch alongside the release of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, the title was pushed back due to the game being in such rough shape in the player’s eyes. Now we can expect it this December, but alongside the base game, it was unveiled that there is a multiplayer component that will be completely free to play. That’s some thrilling news right there for fans who want to enjoy this game for the online competitive gameplay.

However, battle passes and seasonal updates are typically used to keep players logging in regularly with a free-to-play multiplayer game. Today we’re finding out that the first battle pass has leaked. The image is in rough shape, but it does give players some information in advance. That’s, of course, if this leak proves to be authentic. For now, it looks like the battle pass for Halo Infinite will come with over a hundred tiers. Each tier, for those that pay, will have a new cosmetic to unlock. Those cosmetics are the armor pieces found from the iconic protagonist team in Halo Reach.

Meanwhile, players can unlock the superintendent as the personal AI. It’s said that Halo Infinite will have plenty of daily challenges for players to complete. So that should, in theory, keep players jumping back into them regularly. Still, it will be a waiting game to see how well this title holds up compared to previous installments. Right now, 343 Industries have been hyping up the multiplayer component of the game.

As it stands, Halo Infinite will still launch this year. Unless there are any new, unexpected delays, Halo Infinite will be available on December 8, 2021. Best of all, this game is not exclusive to the latest generation of Xbox console platforms. Players will be able to pick up the title on the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

