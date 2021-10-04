The Ascent Developers Teases PlayStation 5 Version Release

2021 saw the release of a few notable games that have players eager to play. However, there are limitations in terms of platform availability. One of those games that had a breakout hit during this year was The Ascent. However, this thrilling action RPG was only available on the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. So naturally, those on competitor platforms have had to sit and watch players enjoy this game on the sidelines. Now it looks like we may see a new port announcement in the near future.

The Ascent is an action RPG that throws players into the futuristic cyberpunk world. Players take the role of an employee that’s essentially enslaved to a megacorporation. When the corporation suddenly collapses, it sparks mad chaos. Now the already dangerous world is full of other factions looking to take control of the city. Within the chaos, players have to fight their way around the districts to uncover why the corporation collapsed in the first place. Now, those on other platforms could find the game coming to you in the near future.

This news came from the official Twitter account for The Ascent video game. When a fan said they wanted to play the game on the PlayStation 5, the developers responded. According to the tweet, the developers know the demand for a port on the PlayStation 5. However, there is nothing they can share at the moment. Nevertheless, the tweet reads on, suggesting that fans will want to keep an eye on the official Twitter account for updates.

Hello! Thanks for letting us know you'd like to see The Ascent on PS5! While we don't have anything to announce right now, we want you to know we hear you and the team are aware of the demand for a PS5 version. Keep an eye right here on our Twitter for updates! — The Ascent (@AscentTheGame) October 1, 2021

Overall, this could be an indicator that a PlayStation 5 port is in the works. However, there is also the possibility that we may see this game hit the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch platforms. Of course, that’s purely speculation on our part, but we’ll have to wait for the official update to come out from The Ascent Twitter account. In the meantime, if you’re interested in picking this game up now, you can do so for the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can also check our official Before You Buy episode coverage on the game in the video embedded above.

