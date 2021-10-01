Final Fantasy Origin Gets Release Date, New Demo & Trailer

When Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was unveiled back in June, the internet was too busy making memes to pay much attention to the gameplay of the title itself. A demo came with the initial reveal trailer, and the combat was more Nioh-like than anticipated, swapping classic Final Fantasy turn-based combat for a more action-oriented experience. Of course, given that the main character Jack was wearing what looked like a $10 T-shirt from H&M and said the word ‘Chaos’ about 30 times in a three-minute video, it was hard to see what the Final Fantasy I spin-off was really prepared to bring to the table. It looks like we’ll find out when the game is released on March 18, 2022.

Along with a definitive release date, a new trailer was also unveiled, giving a more concrete look at what we can expect when Final Fantasy Origin hits PC and consoles in the spring.

Deliver this world from the clutches of darkness.#StrangerOfParadise #FinalFantasy Origin launches March 18 2022 on #PS5, #PS4, #Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Epic Games Store.



— STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) October 1, 2021

The trailer has a much higher level of polish than what we were shown back in June, and fans of the original title may recognize some of the story points and characters touched on in the new showing, including a very impressive depiction of the Fiend of Wind, Tiamat. Princess Sarah will play a larger role than she did in the original Final Fantasy title, Tetsuya Nomura said in a recent Famitsu interview. An interesting tidbit: Roberto Ferrari, Character Designer for Final Fantasy VII Remake, created the Princess’s updated look.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be released on March 18, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on the Epic Games Store. A new demo showing off the game’s multiplayer aspect is now available, and the dev team will once again be anxious for more feedback as they continue polishing the final product ahead of release.

