Destiny 2 PvP Telesto Glitch Giving Players Infinite Supers

Since its release in 2017, Destiny 2 has continued to provide the gaming community with hilarious content in the form of bugs and glitches. These things do happen, and while some people may complain about the appearance of said technical issues, some fun can be had in the discovery of these often ridiculous anomalies. Destiny 2 is, at the end of the day, a huge title with a massive player base, and combining those two things is almost certain to lead to some unexpected outcomes.

Plenty of the game’s weapons have seen glitches, but none more frequently than the Telesto, an Exotic fusion rifle that has a history of causing pretty serious problems. Big surprise, another issue has been reported–though, if you’re playing PvP at the moment, it might be more of a boon than a hindrance. Impact Conversion, a perk found on the Striker Titans’ Code of the Missile tree, states that hitting targets with Ballistic Slam will grant Super energy. It just so happens that Telesto bolts are considered enemy combatants by the game. Basically, hitting enemy bolts with Ballistic Slam grants up to half Super energy on average, but that percentage can be upped depending on how many bolts are hit.

Here’s a video of the glitch from YouTuber Cheese Forever:

Bungie is known for trying to fix glitches like this in a speedy manner, though problems with Telesto are ongoing. As this weekend Trials of Osiris won’t be happening, the problem won’t bother TOO many people. (Feel free to go try it out in a PvP match while you can, I guess?)

Destiny 2 is available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC. Recently, the developers put out ‘Threads of Light,’ a digital fashion magazine highlighting some of the player’s best in-game glamours.

