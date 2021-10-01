Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PC Trailer Highlights Platform Features

There are a few upcoming Marvel video games. One of the titles that are coming out this year is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this game, players take the role of Star Lord, who is working with the iconic crew that makes the fabled Guardians of the Galaxy. In the game, it looks like our heroes go through another series of catastrophic events. To save the day, they’ll have to work together, but you’ll want to note that this installment only allows players to take the role of Star Lord.

It looks like the developers decided to throw out a new trailer to the public. In this trailer, the developers are focusing on the PC platform in particular. The PC platform will offer players more of a visual enhancement for this game, but that also means having a PC capable of running this game. One of those components that PC players are having a tough time coming across lately is the graphics cards. Just like console platforms, the latest GPUs are tough to find in retailers.

“Play Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX PC to experience high levels of fidelity, real-time ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS’ AI-powered performance boost, diffuse illumination, HDR and wide color gamut, and up to 8K resolution.”

You can view the video embedded above, but overall it hypes up the power of an RTX card. With it, players can view the real-time ray tracing, HDR, and NVIDIA DLSS AI-powered performance boost. Unfortunately, the video doesn’t offer a ton in terms of narrative, but you do get a few good clips showing just how well the game could look like on a capable PC platform. For now, the gameplay visually looks enticing, but we’ll have to wait for the game to launch to see just how well the game holds up against other Marvel titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man.

While this trailer is all about the PC platform, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will also be available on console platforms. Currently, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be launching on October 26, 2021. When it does, players can pick up a copy for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

