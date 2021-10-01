Battlefield 2042 Cheaters Won’t Be Given Any Warnings

Battlefield fans are getting a treat this year with a brand new installment. In Battlefield 2042, players will receive a multiplayer-focused title, so competitive gameplay is front and center this time around. However, if you are afraid that this means there will be plenty of cheaters ruining the fun, there are bans ready to go out at a moment’s notice. Players will even have options to report players in-game.

Cheating online is never a fun thing to deal with, especially when it’s a competitive title. However, EA is making sure that fans know they are working hard to ensure that there will be bans going out. Those that get caught cheating will be banned, and it will come without any warning or suspensions. It’s a strict ship EA DICE is running with Battlefield 2042, so anyone out of line will find that their game will soon be cut off. However, cheaters are not the only players that could easily be targeted.

In a new blog post from EA, there is news of how players can report individuals. If you’re experiencing a problematic player, then there means to report the account. This includes harassment, inappropriate name, and exploiting gameplay. Fortunately, there is an additional section for players to put down their reasoning behind the report. Hopefully, it should make the gameplay a bit more even, knowing that players can keep each other accountable. Although, we have to wait and see how well this system works out when the game launches.

For now, fans of the Battlefield franchise can expect the beta to take place next week. That should give players an excellent opportunity to try the gameplay out. Meanwhile, the Battlefield 2042 installment was pushed back a few weeks. So instead of coming out in October, players can expect the game on November 19, 2021. When it launches, the Battlefield installment will be available on the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

