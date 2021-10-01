Dying Light 2 Stay Human Adds Rosario Dawson Into The Game

Quite a few anxious fans are waiting to get their hands on Dying Light 2. The first game was such a hit that it wasn’t surprising to see a sequel unveiled. While it took the developers over at Techland a good little while to bring this game out, they have been active online. We have been getting plenty of new information about the game over the past year. Most recently, we received news of Rosario Dawson being included in the game.

This actress has been in quite a few iconic shows and movies over the years. However, now the actress is making her presence in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The actress is taking the role of Lawan. Unfortunately, we don’t have a ton of information about the character right now. With that said, it has been revealed that this character will play a significant role in the narrative. She has her own motives, goals, and opinions. Best of all, it will be a character that could adapt the gameplay for players.

This upcoming Dying Light 2 Stay Human video game is centered around player choices quite a bit. Because of that, there will be some changes to the in-game city you’ll be traveling around in. It’s all about deciding on what factions to stick with and how choices you make will alter their plans and goals. That’s similar to what this new Lawan character will behave to the character. According to what we know so far, it looks like players can either side with Lawan on specific aspects of the narrative or not.

Those that end up siding with Lawan may find that the duo will build a great friendship. Otherwise, going the opposite direction might spark a rival to deal with. But, of course, those are just two significant ends of the relationship spectrum. So for now, all we can do is wait and see just what Lawan brings to the game. Dying Light 2 Stay Human will arrive in the marketplace early next year, February 4, 2022. You can expect the game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms when it does release.

