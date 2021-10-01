Ghostwire: Tokyo Devs Tango Are Already Working on New Game

Tango Gameworks, the studio behind the upcoming horror game Ghostwire: Tokyo, is apparently already working on a new game with the director of The Evil Within 2. This was revealed during the first day of the Tokyo Game Show. We don’t know any details about this game, but it’s good to know the company has other projects in the works. This information comes directly from Shinji Mikami, the founder of the studio.

Mikami mentioned this new game during an interview with Phil Spencer on the Xbox TGS livestream. Spencer asked him about the studio’s in-house talents and Mikami (and keep in mind, I’m going off of a translation here), said that John Johanas was working “energetically” on a new game. Spencer rather tactfully didn’t pursue any questions about that part, but did spend part of the interview praising Japanese game developers and their culture.

Johanas is a longtime Tango employee, and took over Evil Within directing duties from Mikami starting with the second game. I’m going to assume the game he’s working on so energetically is not The Evil Within 3, though that would also be a perfectly acceptable game to make. Mikami implied that Johanas was one of the many younger developers whose talents the studio are nurturing.

The Evil Within would be a good candidate for Tango’s next game, as Ghostwire: Tokyo would be the first new IP and it would make sense to return to a familiar and successful one after that. In other Tango-related news, we’ve heard that ex-Tango developer Ikumi Nakamura is also working on one of her own projects, a Gungrave game that was also revealed at the Tokyo Game Show. Nakamura had previously worked on both The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo. Meanwhile, Ghostwire: Tokyo is set to launch on PS5 and PC in 2022.

Source