Battlefield 2042 Unveils Community Charter for Players

Prior to Battlefield 2042‘s launch in November, EA and DICE want to lay out a few ground rules. In an official Battlefield Community Charter posted on the game’s official website, a number of easy-to-understand rules are setting the groundwork for how players are expected to behave. Not doing so will have actual consequences, not just a firmly-worded e-mail from a mod. The game will be relying on the Easy-Anti Cheat service, used by Apex Legends and other online games, to find and slam the ban-hammer down on cheaters. Yes, this service will also be active during the upcoming beta beginning October 6.

If you’re a reasonable and decent person, the list of rules won’t be hard to follow. The first is just the golden rule: treat others as you’d like to be treated. Play fair, don’t use cheats or exploits, don’t share inappropriate content, and don’t do anything dangerous or illegal. Consequences for breaking any of these fairly simple rules will range from temporary restrictions on your account to permanent termination of your EA account as a whole. If you’re cheating, you can expect to be banned with no warning, and no three strikes. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

For those reporting other players, Battlefield 2042 will inform you when your report has been received by the enforcement team, and also when action has been taken against the player in question. The game will also let players turn off voice and text chat, both for individuals and for entire teams, and block players.

Battlefield 2042 will release for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 19, 2021. It marks the seventeenth installment in the Battlefield series and is the successor to Battlefield V released in 2018. Unlike past installments, 2042 will be exclusively multiplayer, with no single-player campaign mode.

