Monster Hunter Rise Gets PC Release Date, Demo Coming Soon

Tokyo Game Show 2021 is officially underway, and Capcom’s presentation didn’t disappoint Monster Hunter fans. The company has announced that Monster Hunter Rise will be coming to the PC on January 12, 2022, with a demo for the new version available in just a few weeks, on October 13. While we knew Rise would be hitting the PC sometime in 2022, having a concrete date makes waiting a little easier.

The news was met with immediate hype across social media, which makes perfect sense–Monster Hunter Rise is Capcom’s best-selling single-platform title in the company’s history, selling over 7 million units globally since its March release.

The PC version will offer ultra-wide display support and in-game voice chat, while also upping the resolution to 4K, adding higher resolution textures, uncapping framerates, and implementing optimized keyboard and mouse support. A new trailer was also released, teasing the improved capabilities:

The demo for the PC version, available on October 13, will see players fighting off against the game’s flagship monster Magnamalo. All 14 weapon types will be at players’ disposal, along with some tutorial and training modules.

A major paid expansion, Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, is scheduled to release for both the Switch and PC versions of the game sometime in the middle of 2022. This will include new monsters, quests, story elements, and weapons, while also expanding the hunting rank players can reach. To celebrate the announcement of the new expansion, Capcom has distributed a number of special item packs inside Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available on the Nintendo Switch and was initially released on March 26, 2021. The PC version of the game will release on January 12, 2022, and will be available on Steam. A demo for the PC version is coming to Steam on October 13, 2021.