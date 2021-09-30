Forza Horizon 5 PC System Requirements Unveiled

The Forza franchise is gearing up for a new exciting launch into the marketplace this year. So naturally, fans of the Forza Horizon series are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Forza Horizon 5. However, if you’re personally looking to enjoy this game on the PC platform, then you might have also been awaiting the arrival of its PC system requirements. Fortunately, the folks at Playground Games have finally unveiled just what requirements are needed to run this game.

Unlike typical PC system requirements that get revealed, there are three categories for Forza Horizon 5. First, you have the typical minimum and recommended system requirements. However, going one step further, Playground Games has also listed out what they considered to be ideal specifications. All in all, it looks like if you want to get the most out of the video game in terms of visuals and performance-wise, you might need a hefty PC. Check out the system requirements for all three categories down below.

Minimum PC System Requirements

CPU: Ryzen 3 1200 or I5-4460

GPU: RX 470 or GTX 970

VRAM: 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 110 GB HDD

Recommended PC System Requirements

CPU: Ryzen 6 1500X or I5-8400

GPU: RX 590 or GTX 1070

VRAM: 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 110 GB HDD

Ideal PC System Requirements

CPU: Ryzen 7 3800XT or I7-10700K

GPU: RX 6800 XT or RTX 3080

VRAM: 16 GB or 10 GB Nvidia

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 110 GB SSD

As you are already likely aware, Forza Horizon 5 will be taking players to Mexico. This inspired map will feature some diverse environments to race around in. Likewise, there are more dynamic weather conditions that can come up. Everything from a dust storm to an entire tropical storm is possible here. Meanwhile, those who want to pick the game up will need to mark their calendar for November 9, 2021. When the game drops, it will be available for the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

