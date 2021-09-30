Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye – How To Enter The Hidden Gorge Secret Room | Early Adopter Guide

Most of the Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye DLC takes place is a new location called ‘The Stranger’ — a truly massive space station that’s built on a spinning ring. You can see the entire biosphere from the entrance, and there are several clusters of buildings full of clues. One of those clusters is the Hidden Gorge; which is actually the trickiest of the three to find. While riding a raft, you’ll reach the canyons just past the Cinder Islands. Stay on the right side of the canyons, and then enter the right fork. This will take you to the Hidden Gorge.

And inside the Hidden Gorge, you can find a strange structure with a viewing platform, showing off a large science room with three locked chambers. The door to get inside is locked up, and there’s no apparent way to get inside. Well, there is a way inside — and it is incredibly well hidden. You can’t enter from inside the space station. You have to use a hole from the outside.

The secret room contains handy information, and allows you to unlock one of the hardest achievements / trophies in this expansion. Here’s how to unlock the “Early Adopter” achievement / trophy.

How To Enter The Locked Room In The Hidden Gorge

You can earn an achievement / trophy and unlock a mysterious locked door in the Hidden Gorge at the same time. Travel to the Stranger — the main DLC location — but don’t enter the docking bay. Instead, we need to find a hull breach on the exterior of the facility.

See the small mark in the upper-left corner? That’s where you need to go.

How To Find The Stranger Hull Breach : An explosion caused a hull breach in the upper-left corner — from the perspective of the docking bay at the bottom. The hull breach is very small. Fly up and left, checking the outer ring of round indentures. One has a hole melded in — you’ll only see it by flying very close. Exit your ship, and you can enter the hull breach. You can land on the nearby pylon to easily match velocity and reach the hull breach in your spacesuit.

:

Inside the breach, use your flashlight to open the door into the hidden room. Don’t forget to close the door by flashing your light on it once you’re inside. That will seal you inside so you don’t have to worry about oxygen.

Early Adopter | Achievement & Trophy Guide

What’s the purpose of this strange room? It’s a testing ground for a weird alien technology. If you haven’t solved the mystery of transportation on the space station, I recommend putting this achievement / trophy off until you’ve solved it. If you don’t care / already know, here’s all the details.

Inside the Testing Room , grab an incomplete artifact. Take one from the large open crate in the corner — it needs to be a lantern with a round enclosure, but no focusing device .

, grab an incomplete artifact. Take one from the large open crate in the corner — it needs to be a lantern with a round enclosure, but . Take the Incomplete Artifact to the Hidden Gorge Mural Temple . Remove the two lanterns from the mural with the ringed planet — when there is no light on the mural, a secret door will unlock.

to the . Remove the two lanterns from the mural with the ringed planet — when there is no light on the mural, a secret door will unlock. Go downstairs to the hidden room past the mural secret door. With the Incomplete Artifact in your hand, select “Doze Off” when looking at the fire.

And that’s it! You’ll teleport to the alien world, but you’ll also explode in a ball of fire in the process. Its a nasty death, but you’ll unlock one of the most obscure achievements / trophies we’ve seen in a long while.