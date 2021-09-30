PlayStation Plus Titles For October Include Mortal Kombat X, Hell Let Loose

Credit: PlayStation

Sony has revealed which games will be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers for the month of October. It’s a fairly good lineup, including a great fighting game like MKX and a multiplayer title like Hell Let Loose. All 5 games will be available to download starting on October 5. Just as a reminder, the October games Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Hitman 2 will be available to download until October 4.

The first game on the list is the PS5-exclusive title Hell Let Loose. The usual pattern for PS Plus these days is that one of the games is for PS5 and the other two are for PS4. Hell Let Loose is a first-person shooter multiplayer title which offers 100-player matches. 50v50 matches involve players battling it out for dominance on a battlefield. This tactical title requires players to work together to recreate battles of World War II.

The first of the PS4 titles is Mortal Kombat X, the predecessor of the excellent Mortal Kombat 11. While I think the latter is good, MKX is still an excellent title. Considering this isn’t the XL version of the game, I’m going to assume this version of the game isn’t the one with the DLC included. Each character has a selection of three different fighting styles to choose from, each with its strengths and weaknesses.

The third title and the second of the PS4 titles is PGA Tour 2K21. As the name suggests, this is a golf sim that casts you as a player shooting for the big title. It’s a spiritual successor to the Golf Club games, and features a fairly realistic depiction of real courses around the country. It’s a decent sports game, especially if you’re getting it for free. If you’re getting a bit tired of Mario Golf: Super Rush, here’s your game.

