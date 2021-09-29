Far Cry 6 New Television Advertisement Introduces Players To A Punk Rooster Companion

Far Cry fans are almost through the final stretch before Far Cry 6 hits the marketplace. We have been waiting for this game a good while, and on October 7, 2021, we’ll finally get our hands on the game. However, there are still opportunities for Ubisoft to introduce players to some new content for the game. Today, a television advertisement for Far Cry 6 has come out, which highlights a very punk rooster.

The commercial throws players into Yara, where a group of soldiers is watching a rooster fight. However, it looks like the Chicharrion rooster is not thrilled about being involved and breaks out. Leading a chase throughout the city, we watch this rooster spark a new battle between the soldiers of the government regime and a resistance group. It’s a short trailer, but we do get some gameplay footage from it as well.

There is quite a bit of hype building up for Far Cry 6. This franchise has always thrived on over-the-top villains. For now, it looks like Far Cry 6 should be able to deliver on that aspect. Playing the main antagonist of this game, El Presidente Anton Castillo, is famed actor Giancarlo Esposito. If the name doesn’t ring any bells, you might recall the actor from Breaking Bad as Gus Fring or, more recently, as Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian.

Players will be taking the role of Dani Rojas, a guerrilla fighter who is hoping to overthrow the oppressive regime. However, it already looks like the military force outnumbers the group. So you’ll have to work with what weaponry the resistance can get their hands on. Fortunately, it seems like there will be some helpful wildlife to use to your advantage as well, such as the punk rooster from the television commercial. As mentioned, Far Cry 6 will be available on October 7, 2021. Players can pick up a copy on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when the game launches.

