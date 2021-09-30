Fortnite Updates to Fix the Sluggish XP Issue

Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite players have been having a problem: The recently updated XP systems in the new season. After Season 8 launched, fans noticed that they weren’t able to get XP as quickly as they had in previous seasons, and complained that they weren’t earning enough to keep up. Now Epic Games has rolled out a patch that will supposedly fix the issue, though some gamers still aren’t pacified.

In an update post, Epic said “The Cubes have corrupted even the Battle Pass!” The company had previously changed the way users earned XP in the latest update, and it was clear users weren’t enthused about it. Epic has since released details about how it’s changing the XP rates in a new update: “XP earned from your Daily Punchcard missions has been greatly increased. We’ve added XP to all Shared Quests. (They still reward Bars too.) All new and future Character Punchcards have substantially increased XP rewards. Weekly Punchcard XP has been slightly reduced. This was done to lessen the setback of not completing them.”

You can find players on Reddit who have been comparing XP gains from before and after the patch, and suffice to say it appears the patch has done its job. XP from daily challenges has been almost doubled. Users, however, aren’t exactly impressed, with the general attitude appearing to be that they would have preferred to get more XP from gameplay rather than from punchcards or dailies.

Other updates included with this new patch include the Chili Chug Splash, which is just what it sounds like, and the original Chug Splash is coming back. They’ve also re-added the ability to craft a Hunter’s Cloak. They also add something in the patch notes: “Something weird I noticed: there’s a big hole at Steamy Stacks. Was there an accident on the job? Did something… escape from the ground?”