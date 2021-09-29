Marvel’s Avengers to Hit Xbox Game Pass with Free Content

Square Enix’s middling superhero adventure, Marvel’s Avengers, is the latest game to be added to Microsoft’s ever-growing Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming platform. It’s also coming with all of its free content (though you’ll still have to pay for the Avengers: Endgame-inspired costumes). Players will be able to try the game out to their heart’s content without having to pay the entry fee, which might prompt more people to actually try the game out than otherwise would. Seems like a perfect fit for Game Pass.

Marvel’s Avengers’ latest content update, War for Wakanda, rolled out recently, adding Black Panther, Wakanda, and Ulysses Klaw to the lore of the game. This new update will be one of the ones that are included with the base game on Game Pass. The game also supposedly now has decent endgame (no pun intended) content, though I leave it for the more dedicated players to confirm that.

As Crystal Dynamics put it in the announcement post: “Every player with an Xbox Game Pass membership can experience the full game and all our post-launch Heroes and missions. This includes four story campaigns that showcase one or more Hero’s unique abilities, as well as our Avengers Initiative – our evolving online multiplayer world that lets you and three friends play as any Hero in our roster and embark on global adventures.”

Frankly, it was only a matter of time before the game made its way to the platform if only because I’ve heard that the console can’t shake the rather bland reputation it developed right after launch (a deserved one, I say, having played it at the time). Offering it for no extra cost to Game Pass subscribers might just induce players to give it a try, no matter what poor things they’ve been told about the game at its original launch.