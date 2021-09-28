Pokemon Company Releases New Trailers for Upcoming Titles

Today, the Pokemon Company decided to surprise the fan community by dropping a pair of new trailers for the upcoming Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl titles, as well as Pokemon Legends: Arceus, releasing early next year.

Check out the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trailer here:

After giving a brief overview of the game’s characters, some new features are highlighted, including the Poketech, a wristband that acts as a watch, pedometer, radar, and more. It also makes it much easier to use special moves, like Cut, Fly, Rock Climb, and Surf. Those who played the original games will be excited to see a new way to make Poffins, the treats fed to Pokemon to increase specific stats.

The Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer focuses on some characters we’ve previously met, before moving on to some who may not be so familiar:

Fans of the franchise are excited about this new open-world entry, and this trailer begins with one of the major draws: being able to ride Pokemon. While doing so, players can still catch monsters at will without needing to dismount. The trailer also shows off Jubilife Village, where aspiring players can stock up on all they need for their journey, as well as add customizations to their character.

Arceus will take place in a bygone Sinnoh region, known as the Hisui region, long before the events of Diamond and Pearl. The objective of the title, much like other Pokemon games, will be to create the region’s first Pokedex.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were announced in February of this year and will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 19, 2021. The two titles are remakes of the original Diamond and Pearl titles, released for the Nintendo DS in 2006. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is set to release on the Switch on January 28, 2022.

