Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Is Opened For All Xbox Insiders

There is a ton of hype built up around the next mainline Halo installment. 343 Industries have been working on Halo Infinite for a few years now, and we’re getting a chance to dive into the multiplayer action. The latest flight coming out for Halo Infinite will be taking place this weekend, and with it, we’ll finally get another chance to try out the multiplayer gameplay. While the first flight was limited to invite-only, last weekend allowed those signed up with the Halo Insiders program.

Now, this upcoming weekend Halo Infinite flight will open up to all Xbox Insiders as well. This will give players a look into the gameplay for multiplayer. It might not feature everything that the studio has planned for the video game, but it should provide players with enough content to enjoy for a few hours. Players will get a few different game modes to try out within the flight, but you’ll have to work with two blocks of gameplay.

Report in, Spartan. All #XboxInsiders on Xbox are invited to join Weekend 2 of the #HaloInfinite Tech Preview! Check the Xbox Insider Hub app for details. Not an Xbox Insider? Joining takes seconds–just install the Xbox Insider Hub app from the Store! https://t.co/TuU5uoNHw6 pic.twitter.com/dTB1NpPbKm — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) September 27, 2021

Throughout the weekend, you can find the flight available from 10 AM PT to 2 PM PT. Then afterward, you can expect the beta will once again be available from 5 PM to 9 PM PT. It might not be a completely open weekend for the beta. But this will at least give a good few hours of gameplay for players to try the multiplayer out. Fortunately, those that don’t make the flights this time will at least get some new gameplay footage.

We also know that the game is officially coming on December 8, 2021. This will open up the multiplayer up to everyone for free. Likewise, Halo Infinite should be a bit easier to play as it will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming. Of course, some fans might be waiting on the campaign to make its debut again.

Source