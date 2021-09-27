Halo Infinite Player Discovers Issue with Energy Sword

Halo Infinite has fans of the franchise hyped up as the game inches closer and closer to release. With the technical test underway, lucky players are getting their first taste of the new major title, and feedback has been largely positive–though, as is the point of a technical test, some interesting bugs and odd findings have been reported, including a very extreme type of aim assist. Now, another player has come forward to address something potentially problematic: Halo Infinite‘s energy sword happens to lose its charge when it comes into contact with environmental objects able to take damage. Whether this is intentional or not remains to be seen, but the proof is in the footage.

Destructible items are scattered around multiplayer maps in the game, and if you’re wanting to cause destruction and mayhem wherever you go, this may be enough of a reason to stop you. Upon trying to bring divine retribution down on some fruit baskets, the player notes that the energy sword loses two percent of its total charge each time it comes into contact with the item. While this may not seem like a huge deal–after all, what’s two percent?–it might be worth bearing in mind when you’re sprinting through the map like a madman looking for the next thing to destroy. Basically, just save your energy for a player, not an inanimate object.

The multiplayer technical test for Halo Infinite is now over, having concluded on September 26. The (likely) final test phase is set to begin on September 30 and end on October 3. After that? Next stop, launch day!

Halo Infinite is set to launch on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on December 8, 2021. It will also be available to play on Xbox Game Pass upon launch and will feature the complete single-player campaign and multiplayer mode–though players will have to wait a little longer for co-op. Multiplayer mode will also be free on all systems, even for those who don’t own the title.

