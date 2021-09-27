Cyberpunk 2077 Lead Quest Designer Asks Players For Help On The Retrospective

Leading to 2020, there was one game, in particular, that seemed to be on everyone’s wishlist. Cyberpunk 2077 was this great new upcoming video game release in player’s minds. It was also given some notability because of who was developing the title, CD Projekt Red. After their work on The Witcher franchise, the studio opted to bring out something new. However, when it launched, the game was a mess. So now the lead quest designer wants to hear from players on what stuck with them, if anything, from this recent installment.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes up in conversation online quite often today, and it’s usually met with plenty of flack from players. The bugs and glitches that broke the game immersion or completely locked the game progression for some are easy targets. With that said, there are plenty of moments in the game that fans might have enjoyed. Speaking on these positive aspects from fans could lead to better expansion content and future video games developed under CD Projekt Red.

Recently, Pawel Sasko, the lead quest designer for Cyberpunk 2077, told followers online that they were doing a retrospective with their team. With that said, the developer hopes that fans can share what they particularly enjoyed from the game. This includes anything from specific quest lines, stories, characters, themes, essentially anything, and everything from the game. It looks to be an effort to ensure that in the future, games, and projects, including the expansions, might turn into something that can resonate with players a bit better.

Speaking of expansions on Cyberpunk 2077, we still have yet to see this content unveiled. CD Projekt Red is working on the first expansion. But, we don’t know anything about the expansion at this point. The storyline, characters, and what it might bring to Night City remain a mystery. Of course, fans are also hoping that free DLC will eventually get a bit more enticing. If you don’t recall, the first DLC to have release for the game was only some slight cosmetic jackets, a new vehicle, and an alternative look to Johnny Silverhand. That alone might not sway some players in making the return to Night City.

