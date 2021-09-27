Resident Evil Fans Forced Into Waiting On Mysterious New Nintendo Switch Game

When it comes to the Resident Evil franchise, there are a ton of great video games available to play right now. This survival horror franchise blew up since its first initial release on the original PlayStation. However, with such a massively popular video game franchise, plenty of rumors are bound to pop up. A past leak suggested a few games were in the works, with industry insiders pointing to one project in particular of being a Nintendo Switch Resident Evil game.

We had a Nintendo Direct last week, and it brought up some notable video games. For instance, fans were treated to a game trailer for the upcoming Bayonetta 3. Although, some fans were anticipating a Resident Evil game announcement. Capcom was present during the event, but only to promote the next expansion to Monster Hunter Rise. As a result, it looks like there were some slight changes made last minute. That’s at least according to a notable industry insider.

Samus Hunter on Twitter recently commented on the missing Resident Evil game installment. The industry insider expected this game to get announced, but something must have happened last minute. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any explanation from the insider other than some speculation. For instance, Samus Hunter felt that this resulted from both the development of Resident Evil Village DLC and the pandemic causing delays overall.

We’re not sure just what this mysterious Resident Evil Nintendo Switch game will be about. Capcom has been remaking the past Resident Evil installments for modern platforms, so perhaps there’s an interest in bringing something new out. After all, Resident Evil fans were not expecting a Resident Evil 4 Remake announcement to happen during a Nintendo Direct. So for now, it’s purely a waiting game to see just when or if we’ll get a Nintendo Switch exclusive Resident Evil title.

